City of Jackson: Pick up leaves, yard waste this fall to prevent street flooding

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city is reminding residents to pick up leaves and yard waste this fall.

According to a news release from the city, when the debris piles up in the gutters, it can clog storm drains and cause unnecessary flooding.

City leaders ask that you do not blow or rake leaves into the street or alley. If you maintenance service, they ask that you tell them not to as well.

They recommend you dispose of leaves by:

Use leaves as compost in your garden or around plants and trees

Jackson residential customers can place bags of no more than 40 pounds of leaves and yard waste at curbside for free pickup during the first and third full weeks of the month on their regular trash day. Limbs must be no longer than 5 feet and tied with string or twine in bundles no larger than 18 inches diameter for pickup

Residential customers can also take leaves and yard waste to the yard waste pits at the Recycling Center for no additional charge during Recycling Center hours

If you find a clogged storm drain that’s causing street flooding, they say you can:

If possible, clear the blockage with a rake or broom, but be careful

Do not wade into large puddles of water

If you see a storm drain is not working properly and needs attention, report the flooding problem to the Public Works Department at 573-243-2300 or visit them online at jacksonmo.org

