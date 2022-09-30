Carbondale police searching for suspect in robbery investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On September 18 at 12:40 a.m., the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to reports of a robbery.

According to a released from the police department, the robbery occurred on South Illinois Avenue. Officers learned at about 12:28 a.m. the victim was inside a business when approached by the suspect. The suspect grabbed property that was in the possession of the victim.

A struggle over the property ensued, which caused the victim to fall to the ground, reportedly uninjured. Afterwards, the suspect ran out of the back door of the business.

The suspect was last seen heading northbound on South Illinois Avenue riding a white bicycle. The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

