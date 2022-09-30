Cape Girardeau Regional Airport closing runway for Taxiway B project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is moving forward with its Taxiway B project.

According to the airport’s Facebook page on Friday, September 30, runway 10-28 will be closed starting on Monday, October 3 at 5 a.m.

This is part of phase 1 of the project. The runway is expected to be closed for 10 days.

Some other airfield closures include:

Taxiway C

Taxiway A - from B to C

Taxiway B - from A to Runway 28

Airport leaders reminded everyone to check NOTAMs often, be aware of your surroundings, communicate with ATCT and use other nearby airports for practice/pattern work.

The Taxiway B Reconstruction project began earlier in September.

According to the city’s website, the taxiway will be reconstructed with a new configuration to prevent direct access from apron to active taxiway. This is per FAA regulations.

The project completion date is set for November.

In addition, a new terminal project is underway at the airport. It includes building a 20,000-square-foot facility next to the existing terminal building.

