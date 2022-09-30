Burn ban issued for Pope County, Ill.

Heartland Votes

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT
POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pope County is under an Open Fire Burn Ban until further notice.

According to the Pope County Sheriff’s Department, the county has experienced 3 field fires in the past few days.

Sheriff Suits, along with Pope County Government, the city of Golconda, Rural Pope County Fire Dist. and the Shawnee National Forest Service are in agreement that a Burn Order is necessary at this time.

If you are aware of anyone setting any fires please call the sheriffs office at 618-683-4321.

