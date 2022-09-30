2 juveniles hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night, Sept. 28.

The McCracken Count Sheriff’s Office says they were 15 and 17 years old.

MCSO responded to the call at 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road.

Deputies say they located two females with severe injuries upon arrival at the scene.

According to a release, the driver of the vehicle that struck the two had immediately stopped near the intersection of Old Mayfield Road and Rosewood Drive.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service. One was later flown to an out of state hospital for treatment.

A collision reconstruction team began an investigation as well.

The MCSO was assisted by Hendron Fire Department, Mercy Regional EMS, and McCracken County DES.

MCSO asks that we join together in praying for those involved as well as their families and friends.

