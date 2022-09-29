Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois invites public to welcome home ceremony

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Veterans Airport in Marion will be welcoming home our Veterans from their day in Washington DC with a Welcome Home ceremony and everyone is invited.

It will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The 10-member Welcome Home Committee has been meeting monthly to plan the event, which they expect to unite the community in honor.

Last year, the Welcome Home Celebration was a success, so this year it will be held outside at the front airport entrance for Flight #9.

Several food trucks are expected to attend in the event. This includes The Burger Shack, Chef Adams Food is Life, American Ice Cream Truck, and more, all of which have donated to Honor Flight.

Food service will begin at 5 p.m. and last until all the Veterans have passed through the Freedom Path through the Airport terminal.

The Welcome Home Ceremony will begin at 8 p.m., and will include Emcee George Davis and Matt Throgmorton from Byassee Music and Sound singing the National Anthem.

Limited parking is available on Airport grounds. The planning committee encourages the general public to utilize the free transportation busses from off-site parking locations. Buses will run approximately every 20 minutes beginning at 5pm.

The Welcome Home committee suggests the general public to bring Welcome Home banners and flags to the ceremony and wear patriotic attire.

Veterans that have been on previous Honor Flights are also encouraged to come out in your red shirts and have VIP access at the Welcome Home Celebration. The trip is provided absolutely free of charge to the veterans.

