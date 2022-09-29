Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County

(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd.

Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway will be shut down for an extended period of time. Please seek an alternate route around this area.

The sheriff’s department says it will send out an update when the roadway is back open.

