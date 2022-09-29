Heartland Votes

Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County

The vehicle collision was on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd.
The vehicle collision was on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd.

Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway will be shut down for an extended period of time. Please seek an alternate route around this area.

The sheriff’s department says it will send out an update when the roadway is back open.

