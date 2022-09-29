U.S. 60 blocked due to crash

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Both lanes of U.S. 60 are blocked due to a crash on Wednesday night, September 28.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer.

Butler County and Stoddard County Sheriff’s deputies are diverting traffic onto Highway B.

A crash is blocking both lanes of U.S. 60. (Google Maps)

Sgt. Parrott said the Department of Natural Resources was contacted due to fuel still coming from the top vent of the trailer.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is enroute to help with traffic and is bringing sand for cleanup.

