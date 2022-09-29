Heartland Votes

U.S. 60 blocked due to crash

Butler County and Stoddard County Sheriff’s deputies are diverting traffic onto Highway B.
Butler County and Stoddard County Sheriff’s deputies are diverting traffic onto Highway B.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Both lanes of U.S. 60 are blocked due to a crash on Wednesday night, September 28.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer.

A crash is blocking both lanes of U.S. 60.
Sgt. Parrott said the Department of Natural Resources was contacted due to fuel still coming from the top vent of the trailer.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is enroute to help with traffic and is bringing sand for cleanup.

Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
Heartland News Headlines @ 9PM on 9/28/2022
