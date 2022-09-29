Slowly warming as we head into the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. It was another fantastic day across the area with a light northeasterly winds and comfortable temperatures. For this evening we will see clear skies and cool temperatures. Readings will fall through the 50s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs will reach the middle 70s with northeasterly winds gusting up to 20MPH during the afternoon hours. For Heartland Football Friday, we will see clear skies and pleasant temperatures. Readings will fall through the 50s during the games.

