SIU hosts high school band competition
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host the “Music & Motion” high school marching band competition in Saluki Stadium.
George Brozak, director of athletic bands says it will be on Saturday, Oct. 1, and will showcase 17 marching visiting schools from Illinois and Missouri.
“I’m excited because the weather looks like it will be a perfect fall day in Southern Illinois and the campus for the kids to showcase the productions they have been working on since summer,” Brozak said.
This is the 12th year that Brozak, who is also associate director of bands in the School of Music, has directed the event.
Gates open and ticket sales begin at 9:30 a.m., with competition starting at 10 a.m. and awards scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
SIU says the cost is $10 for adults and $5 for youth and senior citizens.
Children under 4-years-old are admitted free.
The Marching Salukis will perform a non-competitive exhibition right before the awards program.
The competing bands and their classifications are:
Class C Division
- Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.
- East Prairie High School
- Mater Dei High School
- Murphysboro High School.
- Puxico High School
- Richland County High School
- Sparta High School.
- Wesclin High School
Class B Division
- Carbondale Community High School.
- Carterville High School.
- Northwest High School
- Pinckneyville Community High School.
Class AA Division
- Belleville West High School
- Marion High School.
Class A Division
- Cape Central High School
- Waterloo High School
