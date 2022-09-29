SIU hosts high school band competition

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host the “Music & Motion” high school marching band competition in Saluki Stadium.

George Brozak, director of athletic bands says it will be on Saturday, Oct. 1, and will showcase 17 marching visiting schools from Illinois and Missouri.

“I’m excited because the weather looks like it will be a perfect fall day in Southern Illinois and the campus for the kids to showcase the productions they have been working on since summer,” Brozak said.

This is the 12th year that Brozak, who is also associate director of bands in the School of Music, has directed the event.

Gates open and ticket sales begin at 9:30 a.m., with competition starting at 10 a.m. and awards scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

SIU says the cost is $10 for adults and $5 for youth and senior citizens.

Children under 4-years-old are admitted free.

The Marching Salukis will perform a non-competitive exhibition right before the awards program.

The competing bands and their classifications are:

Class C Division

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

East Prairie High School

Mater Dei High School

Murphysboro High School.

Puxico High School

Richland County High School

Sparta High School.

Wesclin High School

Class B Division

Carbondale Community High School.

Carterville High School.

Northwest High School

Pinckneyville Community High School.

Class AA Division

Belleville West High School

Marion High School.

Class A Division

Cape Central High School

Waterloo High School

