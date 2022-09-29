Heartland Votes

SIU hosts high school band competition

SIU says the cost is $10 for adults and $5 for youth and senior citizens.
SIU says the cost is $10 for adults and $5 for youth and senior citizens.(BP Craddock)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host the “Music & Motion” high school marching band competition in Saluki Stadium.

George Brozak, director of athletic bands says it will be on Saturday, Oct. 1, and will showcase 17 marching visiting schools from Illinois and Missouri.

“I’m excited because the weather looks like it will be a perfect fall day in Southern Illinois and the campus for the kids to showcase the productions they have been working on since summer,” Brozak said.

This is the 12th year that Brozak, who is also associate director of bands in the School of Music, has directed the event.

Gates open and ticket sales begin at 9:30 a.m., with competition starting at 10 a.m. and awards scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

SIU says the cost is $10 for adults and $5 for youth and senior citizens.

Children under 4-years-old are admitted free.

The Marching Salukis will perform a non-competitive exhibition right before the awards program.

The competing bands and their classifications are:

Class C Division

  • Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.
  • East Prairie High School
  • Mater Dei High School
  • Murphysboro High School.
  • Puxico High School
  • Richland County High School
  • Sparta High School.
  • Wesclin High School

Class B Division

  • Carbondale Community High School.
  • Carterville High School.
  • Northwest High School
  • Pinckneyville Community High School.

Class AA Division

  • Belleville West High School
  • Marion High School.

Class A Division

  • Cape Central High School
  • Waterloo High School

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
At this time, the highway patrol reports the truck driver was the only person injured and it...
Crews respond to gas truck explosion, fire in Bloomfield, Mo.
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Fire can be seen from the crash site on U.S. 60.
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

Latest News

According to West City police, the remains were found near a wooded area on the 900 block of...
Police ID human remains found near wooded area in West City, Ill.
Anita C. Prater, 59, of Metropolis, was arrested by Paducah police.
Metropolis woman accused of holding man against his will, shooting him with shotgun
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Early voting begins in Illinois
Early voting starts in Illinois