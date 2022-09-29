Scott City and Jackson earn top seeds after pool play of SEMO Conference Volleyball Tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After day one of the SEMO Conference Volleyball tournament, Scott City sits atop the South Division and Jackson is number one in the North.

Both the Rams and Indians finished 7-1 in pool play, earning first round byes.

“I think we have a lot of good team chemistry,” said Jackson outside hitter Nadia Wasilewski. “We talked a lot about trust this year, and always having your teammates back. Just making sure we’re always there for each other.”

For the Rams it was their talk on the court that powered them to first.

“I thought our communication was really on,” said Scott City sophomore Alyssa Dirden. “We did get down sometimes, but we really picked ourselves up.”

The bracket portion of the tournament begins Thursday at 4 p.m.

