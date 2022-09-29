Heartland Votes

Rising star Ja Morant named to Time100 Next

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant goes up for a dunk during the second half of the team's NBA...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant goes up for a dunk during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The iconic Time Magazine has released its Top 100 rising stars for 2022, the Time100 Next, and Grizzlies all-star guard Ja Morant has risen to the list.

Morant averaged 27 points and almost seven assists a game last season while leading the Grizzlies to a 56 and 26 record and No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

He’s universally considered one of the faces of the NBA’s future.

The Time list is just one of a number of lists Morant is on.

The ESPN Top 100 list has Ja ranked 9th in the NBA.

“I’m not satisfied. I got eight more spots to go,” said Morant. “That’s another one of my motivations you know. Coming in at nine I”m trying to be number one.”  

Morant and the Grizzlies play their first pre-season game at the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night.

