Heartland Votes

Poplar Bluff police investigating burglary

Poplar Bluff police posted a video on the department’s Facebook page showing what they say is a...
Poplar Bluff police posted a video on the department’s Facebook page showing what they say is a burglary at the East Side Discount Pharmacy.(Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police posted a video on the department’s Facebook page showing what they say is a burglary at the East Side Discount Pharmacy.

It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27.

The video shows the masked suspects walking around outside of the pharmacy, using a tool to break in and walk around the store.

If you recognize any of the people in the video, you can contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

