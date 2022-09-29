Heartland Votes

‘No burn advisory’ issued for Cape Girardeau County

A “no burn advisory” was issued by the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, September...
A “no burn advisory” was issued by the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, September 29.(Taylor Clark)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A “no burn advisory” was issued by the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, September 29.

According to a release from Cape Girardeau County EMA Director Mark Winkler, the advisory was issued due to the combination of temperature, low humidity, dry ground covering and the possibility of increasing winds.

All county residents are advised to postpone open, outdoor burning.

They ask that if you are driving or working outdoors, to be careful when discarding smoking materials. Campers and hunters should also be careful.

