Metropolis woman accused of holding man against his will, shooting him with shotgun

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of shooting a Kentucky man with a shotgun on Saturday, September 24.

Anita C. Prater, 59, of Metropolis, was arrested by Paducah police.

She was charged by the Massac County state’s attorney with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful restraint.

A Massac County Judge set her bond at $1 million.

Prater is being held in the McCracken County Jail pending her extradition back to Massac County.

According to Metropolis police, the victim told them he had gone to a home to buy a PlayStation around 9 p.m. He said he was held against his will, but was able to get out of the home around 11 p.m.

While he was in his vehicle, Prater allegedly shot him with a shotgun. The victim sustained injuries to his upper arm and his face from the buckshot.

According to police, he was initially taken to an area hospital by a motorist who happened to be driving in the area. He was then airlifted to a Nashville, Tenn. hospital.

