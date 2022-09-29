Heartland Votes

Metropolis woman accused of holding man against his will, shooting him with shotgun

Anita C. Prater, 59, of Metropolis, was arrested by Paducah police.
Anita C. Prater, 59, of Metropolis, was arrested by Paducah police.(Metropolis Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of shooting a Kentucky man with a shotgun on Saturday, September 24.

She was charged by the Massac County state’s attorney with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful restraint.

A Massac County Judge set her bond at $1 million.

Prater is being held in the McCracken County Jail pending her extradition back to Massac County.

According to Metropolis police, the victim told them he had gone to a home to buy a PlayStation around 9 p.m. He said he was held against his will, but was able to get out of the home around 11 p.m.

While he was in his vehicle, Prater allegedly shot him with a shotgun. The victim sustained injuries to his upper arm and his face from the buckshot.

According to police, he was initially taken to an area hospital by a motorist who happened to be driving in the area. He was then airlifted to a Nashville, Tenn. hospital.

