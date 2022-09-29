Ky. Awarded Over $3.6 Million from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Along with his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $3.6 million in grant funding from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention.

Awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant is named after the son of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Garrett Lee Smith took his own life in 2004, just before his 22nd birthday. Senator Smith proposed the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, which recognized suicide as the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 24.

Kentucky is among those to receive the grant, which focuses on reducing suicide among residents of the commonwealth under age 25. The competitive grant was awarded to the Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities.

After accepting the multi-million dollar grant, Governor Beshear shared his gratitude. According to Beshear, mental health is very important.

“My administration has always prioritized quality, accessible mental health care. The Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention grant will make it easier for Kentuckians to get the help they need and deserve,” Beshear said.

The funding is said to allow the advance of the Kentucky Strategic Allies Fostering Empowerment of Today’s Youth (KY SAFETY) project, which will help identify youth at risk for suicide and connect them with care pathways. More than 5,600 staff members of youth-serving agencies are expected to be trained during the initiative.

The initial implementation will occur in Clinton, Hart, Hickman and Lyon counties. Locations were selected based on suicide attempt rates among middle and high school students. Additional locations will be identified in the coming years. The grant program will begin on September 30, and will give Kentucky $735,000 per year for five years.

