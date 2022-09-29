Jackson man injured in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle on U.S. 61

FRUITLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson man was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. 61 in Fruitland.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, the crash happened around 6:42 p.m.

They said an 80-year-old Jackson man driving a 2016 Buick Verano eastbound and failed to yield to a westbound 2003 Yamaha FJR.

According to the report, the Yamaha hit the Buick.

The driver of the Yamaha, a 71-year-old Jackson man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with reportedly “moderate” injuries.

