Heartland Votes

Gov. Pritzker announces approval of Ill. electric vehicle charging network

According to a release, funding will be used to build EV charging stations, at least, every 50...
According to a release, funding will be used to build EV charging stations, at least, every 50 miles along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors.(Western Mass News)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that the Federal Highway Administration has approved its plan to build an electric vehicle charging network throughout the state.

Gov. Pritzker says the State of Illinois Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan addresses potential challenges and proposes locations for charging stations.

“Because of my administration’s work on the nation-leading Climate and Equitable Jobs Act and Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act, Illinois stands at the forefront of the emerging electric vehicle industry,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This funding serves as a vital complement to that work and will ensure we meet our goal of putting one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. In every corner of the state, we have invested in our infrastructure and our workers, making it clear to vehicle, charging station, and auto parts manufacturers that Illinois is the best place in the nation to manufacture and drive an electric vehicle.”

Illinois’ plan provides a framework for implementing the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. Illinois will receive more than $148 million in federal funding from NEVI over the next five years to build out a network of public EV charging stations across the state.

According to a release, funding will be used to build EV charging stations, at least, every 50 miles along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors.

These stations will be located no more than one mile off the designated corridor and will allow four average-range vehicles to fully charge at once in less than 30 minutes. 

Gov. Pritzker says preliminary estimates indicate a need for a minimum of 20 stations.

As of June, there were 50,994 electric vehicles registered in Illinois and 184 public charging ports throughout the Illinois.

A map of proposed sites is included in the Illinois Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
At this time, the highway patrol reports the truck driver was the only person injured and it...
Crews respond to gas truck explosion, fire in Bloomfield, Mo.
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Fire can be seen from the crash site on U.S. 60.
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
SIU says the cost is $10 for adults and $5 for youth and senior citizens.
SIU hosts high school band competition
According to West City police, the remains were found near a wooded area on the 900 block of...
Police ID human remains found near wooded area in West City, Ill.
Anita C. Prater, 59, of Metropolis, was arrested by Paducah police.
Metropolis woman accused of holding man against his will, shooting him with shotgun