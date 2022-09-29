Gov. Pritzker announces approval of Ill. electric vehicle charging network

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that the Federal Highway Administration has approved its plan to build an electric vehicle charging network throughout the state.

Gov. Pritzker says the State of Illinois Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan addresses potential challenges and proposes locations for charging stations.

“Because of my administration’s work on the nation-leading Climate and Equitable Jobs Act and Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act, Illinois stands at the forefront of the emerging electric vehicle industry,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This funding serves as a vital complement to that work and will ensure we meet our goal of putting one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. In every corner of the state, we have invested in our infrastructure and our workers, making it clear to vehicle, charging station, and auto parts manufacturers that Illinois is the best place in the nation to manufacture and drive an electric vehicle.”

Illinois’ plan provides a framework for implementing the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. Illinois will receive more than $148 million in federal funding from NEVI over the next five years to build out a network of public EV charging stations across the state.

According to a release, funding will be used to build EV charging stations, at least, every 50 miles along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors.

These stations will be located no more than one mile off the designated corridor and will allow four average-range vehicles to fully charge at once in less than 30 minutes.

Gov. Pritzker says preliminary estimates indicate a need for a minimum of 20 stations.

As of June, there were 50,994 electric vehicles registered in Illinois and 184 public charging ports throughout the Illinois.

A map of proposed sites is included in the Illinois Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan.

