Heartland Votes

Florida couple stranded in the bootheel decides to collect donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ian

Randy and Wendy Stephens collecting donations in a U-Haul truck they rented to help those in...
Randy and Wendy Stephens collecting donations in a U-Haul truck they rented to help those in need.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Florida couple is making use of their time while stranded in the bootheel.

They are collecting items for those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian.

”Couldn’t get out of here really no planes, no trains, the hurricane was coming,” said Randy Stephens.

Before Hurricane Ian hit, Randy and Wendy Stephens were trying to do everything they can to get back to their family.. but there was no way to get home.

And that’s when they knew they were here for a reason.

“It felt like just a calling to do that,” Stephens said.

They’re collecting donations in a U-Haul truck they rented to help those in need.

“We’ve had the truck for a couple days now really what we need is tarps, garbage bags, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, first aid, diapers, wipes, baby food. So, were just really hoping to get some of those supplies that those people desperately need,” said Wendy Stephens.

The Stephens tell me, what started as a month long honeymoon, hopefully ends with making a difference in their community.

“We’re supposed to help our brothers out so that’s what were called to do and help and love people so that’s what were here to do, and I think that’s the most important thing we can do,” Stephens said. “Who else is gonna do it, we have family, friends, church family everybody has lost a lot there, so we just feel like we wanted to do our part and give back to our loved ones and community there.”

