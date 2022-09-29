Heartland Votes

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Pleasant and (very) dry weather set to continue....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Our pleasant but extremely dry fall pattern is set to continue through the upcoming weekend.  As high pressure aloft slowly builds over the region,  we’ll slowly see temperatures increase a bit and winds start to decrease,  but overall it will remain clear and quiet with cool nights and mild days.   The remnants of Ian will be stalled over the Southeast this weekend but will have little if any effect on our weather here.

Many areas are approaching a month without measureable precip (some much more) and drought conditions continue to worsen.  At this point there looks to be little chance of significant precip any time soon,  although some models are showing a weak front moving through with a little bit of moisture late next week.  We’ll keep an eye on this but otherwise it remains extremely dry.

Another chilly night for the Heartland.