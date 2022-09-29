Heartland Votes

First Alert: Getting warmer heading into the weekend

The sunrise over the Mississippi River in downtown Cape Girardeau on Sept. 23.
The sunrise over the Mississippi River in downtown Cape Girardeau on Sept. 23.(Becky Pierce/cNews)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT
(KFVS) - We’ll slowly see temperatures increase some and winds begin to decrease.

Brian Alworth says, overall, it will remain clear and quiet with cool nights and mild days.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will be stalled over the southeast this weekend, but will have little, if any, effect on our weather here.

Many areas are approaching a month without measurable precipitation and drought conditions continue to worsen. Currently, there looks to be little chance of significant precipitation any time soon.

However, some models are showing a weak front moving through with a little bit of moisture later next week. We’ll keep an eye on this, but otherwise it remains extremely dry.

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook
Will Hurricane Ian affect the Heartland? | First Alert from the Digital News Desk 9/28/22
There will be plenty of sunshine today, but it will be chilly.
First Alert: Another chilly night ahead
