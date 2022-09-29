First Alert: Getting warmer heading into the weekend

(KFVS) - We’ll slowly see temperatures increase some and winds begin to decrease.

Brian Alworth says, overall, it will remain clear and quiet with cool nights and mild days.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will be stalled over the southeast this weekend, but will have little, if any, effect on our weather here.

Many areas are approaching a month without measurable precipitation and drought conditions continue to worsen. Currently, there looks to be little chance of significant precipitation any time soon.

However, some models are showing a weak front moving through with a little bit of moisture later next week. We’ll keep an eye on this, but otherwise it remains extremely dry.

