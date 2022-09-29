Early voting starts in Illinois

QUINCY (WGEM) - Early voting in Illinois is underway for the midterm election.

Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp said with early voting becoming more popular, they expect a good number of people to come and vote early. He said for the last general election they had an early voting turnout of nearly 13,000 voters. With this year being midterms, they are expecting a high early voting turnout as well.

He said 15 to 30% of voter turnouts early vote. He says voting early has become more popular, as it gives people 5 to 6 weeks to vote on their own time when its convenient.

“Every election is very, very important. Because this is our constituents time to express their opinion. This is their time to change the status quo if they feel like they need to. And really it’s just their time to make their voice heard,” Niekamp said.

Niekamp said anyone wanting to vote early, would have to come down to the Adams County Clerk’s office in person. He said they will ask them a few questions, and verify their signature, then they’ll be issued a ballot. He said there is a difference between early voting and mail in voting. In Illinois voter registration is available online until October 23rd, and in person until November 8. Mail-in registration must be postmarked by the 11th of October.

Neikamp says with vote by mail the voter requests the ballot to be mailed to them. The voter has to fill out an application, which they send in. The clerk’s office verifies their signature and then mails them out. Vote by mail ballots will go out in the mail today. Today is also the start of early voting per statute, when you are physically coming to the county clerk’s office and voting in person, as opposed to by mail.

He said with the gubernatorial election along with state and local offices up for election, it’ll be an issue that’ll draw voters.

They expect the number of voters to be in the the 10,000 to 12,000 range, but he says it’s too early to tell at the moment.

For more information on early voting, you can go to the County Clerk’s Website.

