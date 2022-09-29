Dry, seasonable weather continues through the weekend

Temperatures will slowly warm up over the next few days. Highs today will be a little warmer than yesterday, with most areas getting into the lower 70s this afternoon. Winds will continue to be a little breezy each afternoon, with northeasterly winds gusting around 20mph. By the weekend, highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s for much of the area. Rain chances look very slim for the next week. The only rain chances will be next Thursday, but even though chances look very isolated.

