Heartland Votes

Delta Regional Authority announcing $1.4M investment into six southern Illinois projects

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -The Delta Regional Authority is announcing a $1.4 million in investment into six different southern Illinois projects to boost economic development.

Randolph County will receive over $400,000 to upgrade an existing nursing home with a 50-bed behavioral health center.

The City of Vienna will receive over $260,000 to make significant road improvements to support new and future businesses in their industrial park.

Shawneetown Regional Port District will receive over $180,000 to purchase a wheel loader for cargo handling of commodities and products at the soon to be renovated port district.

City of Sesser will receive $143,000 to replace a water main.

Southeastern Illinois College will receive $130,000 to purchase equipment that will help expand existing class A CDL training program.

Southern Illinois University will receive $357,425 for a regional freezer warehouse that will provide 1,600 square-feet of shared low and ultra low temperature storage for agricultural and processed food products within a 16-county region of southern Illinois.

“Definitely keeping business here in southern Illinois is what we’re all about. And these several companies who approached us and there will be a lot more we know, but they really were faced with transportation cost and supply chain issues. And this way by having the storage right here, they can either get a lot of their product together and keep it and ship it out more efficiently or they can very quickly get it into the stores,” said Lynn Andersen Lindberg, Executive director of SIU office of innovation and economic development.

The investments are to support infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, workforce training, education and small business development.

Leaders with the Delta Regional Authority also say this investment will be matched by over $7.6 million and will attract an additional $2.3 million in leveraged private investment into southern Illinois.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
At this time, the highway patrol reports the truck driver was the only person injured and it...
Crews respond to gas truck explosion, fire in Bloomfield, Mo.
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Fire can be seen from the crash site on U.S. 60.
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

Latest News

Randy and Wendy Stephens collecting donations in a U-Haul truck they rented to help those in...
Florida couple stranded in the bootheel decides to collect donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
Mendoza says they are working to double the time in which family members can file a claim from...
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza asking to change payment methods for families of fallen first responders
Carbondale police are searching for suspect Kendal Burke, age 37 of Chicago.
Carbondale police searching for suspect in burglary investigation
A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in...
Shooting sends 1 to hospital, 2 arrested after police chase