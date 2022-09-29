Heartland Votes

Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed away part of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway. (Source: WPLG)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANIBEL CAUSEWAY, Fla. (WBBH) – Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed away part of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway.

The causeway is the only way to get to or from Sanibel and Captiva Islands to the state’s mainland.

The roadway that was washed away is on the ramp up to the causeway’s second bridge.

Ian made landfall Wednesday along the southwestern coast of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

It weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday.

Ian is expected to have dropped 12-30 inches of rain across central Florida.

The Sanibel Island Causeway has been wrecked by Hurricane Ian. (Source: WBBH/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
At this time, the highway patrol reports the truck driver was the only person injured and it...
Crews respond to gas truck explosion, fire in Bloomfield, Mo.
Fire can be seen from the crash site on U.S. 60.
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

Latest News

Anita C. Prater, 59, of Metropolis, was arrested by Paducah police.
Metropolis woman accused of holding man against his will, shooting him with shotgun
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida
A Fort Myers, Florida local news station, WINK, had to stop broadcasting after water flooded...
Fort Myers newsroom evacuated due to flooding
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrives on Capitol Hill to meet...
Ginni Thomas arrives to meet with Jan. 6 panel
Molly Mehner has been deputy city manager in Cape Girardeau for a little more than seven years.
Cape Girardeau deputy manager being considered for position in Tenn.