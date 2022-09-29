Carbondale police searching for suspect in burglary investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - City of Carbondale Police officers are searching for the suspect in a recent burglary case.

According to a release, Kendal Burke, 37, of Chicago, is wanted as a suspect in a burglary incident involving a vehicle.

Officers responded to the 700 block of South Louis Lane at 1:50 p.m. on Sept. 22 where they learned the suspect broke into a vehicle and stole a firearm.

A Jackson County Arrest Warrant was issued for Burglary, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification for Burke with a $100,000 bond.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Burke is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.

