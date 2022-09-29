Cape Girardeau deputy manager being considered for position in Tenn.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The deputy city manager is being considered for a position in Collierville, Tennessee.

According to a news release from the Town of Collierville, during a special meeting on Wednesday, October 5, the board of mayor and alderman will consider Molly Mehner for town administrator.

Mehner has been deputy city manager in Cape Girardeau for a little more than seven years.

Some of the major renovation projects Mehner has been involved in during her time with the city include the new city hall, the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex and the redesign of Main and Spanish Streets downtown.

