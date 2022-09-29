Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau deputy manager being considered for position in Tenn.

Molly Mehner has been deputy city manager in Cape Girardeau for a little more than seven years.
Molly Mehner has been deputy city manager in Cape Girardeau for a little more than seven years.(City of Cape Girardeau)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The deputy city manager is being considered for a position in Collierville, Tennessee.

According to a news release from the Town of Collierville, during a special meeting on Wednesday, October 5, the board of mayor and alderman will consider Molly Mehner for town administrator.

Mehner has been deputy city manager in Cape Girardeau for a little more than seven years.

Some of the major renovation projects Mehner has been involved in during her time with the city include the new city hall, the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex and the redesign of Main and Spanish Streets downtown.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
At this time, the highway patrol reports the truck driver was the only person injured and it...
Crews respond to gas truck explosion, fire in Bloomfield, Mo.
Fire can be seen from the crash site on U.S. 60.
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

Latest News

Anita C. Prater, 59, of Metropolis, was arrested by Paducah police.
Metropolis woman accused of holding man against his will, shooting him with shotgun
Lonnie Ruff II, 19, of Poplar Bluff, Aijalon Marshall, 18, and of Poplar Bluff, are being held...
2 arrested in connection with Poplar Bluff shooting that left man injured
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A Jackson man was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. 61 in Fruitland.
Jackson man injured in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle on U.S. 61