Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest scheduled for October 8 in Murphysboro, Ill.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - For the last 12 years, a fundraising event is held that gives back to the community in Murphysboro, Ill. The 12th annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest is coming for yet another appearance.

Now under the leadership of Revitalize 62966, Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest was founded by the Friends of Murphysboro organization in 2010.

This event will include hundreds of styles of craft beers, nine food trucks, and a disc golf exhibition, and other games. The Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest takes place at Riverside Park in Murphysboro, on Saturday, October 8.

The event’s goal is raising funds for projects that directly benefit the community and promote tourism. Last year, $20,000 was used by Murphysboro Main Street to assist with the rehab of the Old Depot. Part of the money raised this year will go to finishing development of a new 18-hole disc golf course at Riverside Park.

This year, 20 breweries will be involved, pouring unique craft beers. There will also be 9 food trucks onsite for those attending the event. A homebrew competition will take place, with the winners of said competition will be announced at the festival, at 2 p.m.

General admission for the Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest to the event is $50 for an advance ticket, or $60 at the gate. Doors open for Imperial Tent ticket holders at 11:00 a.m. and general admission at noon. Advance tickets are currently limited but can still be purchased online.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.