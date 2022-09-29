2 arrested in connection with Poplar Bluff shooting that left man injured

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested and one person was injured after a shooting in Poplar Bluff.

Aijalon Marshall, 18, of Poplar Bluff, and Lonnie Ruff II, 19, of Poplar Bluff, are being held in the Butler County Jail pending the filing of charges of resisting arrest.

According to police, at around 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28 they received multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Harper Street and Main Street.

While responding, officers saw a dark-colored car leaving the area. They tried to pull it over, but it didn’t stop.

Police followed the car through several residential areas before it was stopped at the intersection of Plum Street and D Street.

According to police, the car hit the driver’s side of the Poplar Bluff patrol vehicle, stopped and three men got out of the car and ran.

Officers chased the men and caught two of them. They were later identified as Marshall and Ruff.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was found in the car. She was detained, but later released.

After the chase, police say they searched the area where the original shots fired call was reported. There, they found a 27-year-old Poplar Bluff man, lying near the intersection of Benton Street and Valley Street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim told police he was shot near the Mini Park, located at Garfield Street and Harper Street. He said he fled the area to where he was found by officers.

Police say he was taken to an area hospital before being airlifted. His condition is currently listed as critical but stable.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are conducting interviews. They say more arrests are expected.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

