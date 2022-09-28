Heartland Votes

Winter Food Truck Rally coming to Cape Girardeau

A LOCAL WOMAN IS LIVING OUT HER LATE HUSBAND'S DREAM OF RUNNING A HOT DOG CART.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau can expect a winter food truck rally Novermber 5th at 11 a.m.

The organizer and owner of Turk Dawgs, Suzana Long told us she’s living out her late husband’s dream of running a hot dog cart.

“So we’ve rented out these couple pavilions here at arena park and we’re planning on having the first food truck rally in Cape,” she said. “We’ve had a small one in Jackson this whole time, and the farmer’s market has been going on here, but that’s all wrapping up at the end of october, so we’re looking forward to putting on a local food truck show for everyone in Cape.”

Long also said her biggest challenge as a small business was the rise of food costs.

To find more information out about how to join the vendor list, go to their Facebook page.

