What you can do to help with hurricane relief efforts

The American Red Cross is collecting blood and monetary donations to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hurricane Ian is devastating the State of Florida as it recently hit land as a category 4 storm. The storm brings with it much damage affecting homes and lives.

As we speak, relief is already headed towards the affected areas.

The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area.

“The American Red Cross is part of a task force of disaster relief and we’ve already sent several hundred pints down to the Florida region so it is ready in case it is needed,” American Red Cross Missouri-Arkansas Region Account Manager Michelle Johnson said.

Johnson said with Florida getting hit with the storm, replenishing their stock of blood supply is a must.

“We are currently on an urgent need appeal and have been for a little bit,” Johnson said. “Our blood supply is low in certain types and then when something like this happens, of course the need for blood will increase.”

Johnson informed us that there many people that want to help out and giving blood could save a person’s life.

“It’s incredibly important to do what you can to support your community and nationally,” Johnson said. “People see what’s happening down in Florida and they want to help. Maybe you can’t afford to report financially, which is okay, but you can donate your blood because we always are in need of blood. We are down to less that 3% of the population that donate.”

Johnson said they are collecting monetary donations as well. For ways to give, you can find information on their website.

