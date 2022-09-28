Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week

Highs today will be a little cooler, in fact, some areas won’t even make it out of the 60s this afternoon. All of the Heartland will see lots of sunshine today, and breezy conditions will return. Highs will range from the mid 60s north, to the lower 70s south. Under clear skies tonight, lows will dip back into the 30s and 40s. A warming trend starts on Thursday, and highs will warm back into the upper 70s by the weekend. Our far eastern counties in Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois will see more cloud coverage over the weekend, thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

