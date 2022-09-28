Heartland Votes

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/28
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Highs today will be a little cooler, in fact, some areas won’t even make it out of the 60s this afternoon. All of the Heartland will see lots of sunshine today, and breezy conditions will return. Highs will range from the mid 60s north, to the lower 70s south. Under clear skies tonight, lows will dip back into the 30s and 40s. A warming trend starts on Thursday, and highs will warm back into the upper 70s by the weekend. Our far eastern counties in Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois will see more cloud coverage over the weekend, thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Carneal reacts to parole denial
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/28
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/28
First Alert Forecast @ 10 PM on 9/27/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 10 PM on 9/27/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 9/27/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 9/27/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 9/27/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 9/27/2022