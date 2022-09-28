Heartland Votes

St. Louis City firefighters battle warehouse fire with report of hazerdous materials

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters in St. Louis City battled a large warehouse fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department said the fire broke out in the 400 block of DeSoto Avenue near Broadway off Interstate 70 in North City.

There was a report of chemical release and the Hazardous Materials Task Force was called to the scene.

