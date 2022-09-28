SIU’s “Little Grassy Get Down Festival” debuts Oct. 7-9

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University is holding a family friendly festival on the weekend of October 7-9. “Little Grassy Get Down” is making its debut at SIU Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center.

The event will be filled with music, activities and fun for all ages. The musical line up includes the Woodbox Gang, Chicago Farmer and the Fieldnotes, and the Burney Sisters just to name a few.

There will also be paddling on the lake, arts and crafts, rock wall climbing and a wide variety of other fun activities.

Little Grassy Get Down will take place at Touch of Nature’s outdoor setting, 8 miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road. Promoter Bill Poss of Poss Music Works NFP, said the event is modeled after the Wander Down Music Festival, which made an appearance at Touch of Nature back in 2019.

Various ticket packages and options are available, including some with lodging. Tickets are cheaper for the entire weekend, but a limited number of day passes are available. Admission is free for children ages 15 and younger.

