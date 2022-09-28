Sikeston DPS raises suicide awareness with “Walk Bes;de Me” event

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Approximately 1,130 Missourians die by suicide each year. Missouri ranks 16th within the US regarding suicide with a higher rates rural area versus more populated areas. In an attempt to change this, a local group was formed in Sikeston, Mo. named “Walk Bes;de Me.”

According to a news release from Sikeston’s Department of Public Safety, Walk Bes;de Me is made of mental health professionals, law enforcement, clergy, teachers, concerned parents/citizens and people who have been affected by suicide and mental illness. Walk Bes;de Me uses the semicolon to replace the I in Beside to symbolize a choice to keep going rather than stop, which is particularly important for people battling suicidal thoughts, self-harm, and depression.

To help bring awareness to this topic, Sikeston’s DPS says Walk Bes;de Me was able to reach out to Kevin Hines to present his story about battling mental illness, suicide attempt and his survival.

Hines is a mental health and suicide prevention activist, who attempted to take his life by jumping off of the Golden Gate Bridge. He is among the less than one percent to survive jumping off said structure. Walk Bes;de Me called Kevin’s story “a remarkable testament to the strength of the human spirit and a reminder for us to love the life we have.”

Walk Bes;de Me will have Kevin Hines present his story to the Sikeston community on Tuesday, October 11 at 6 p.m. at the Sikeston Field House located at 200 Pine in Sikeston. This event is free and open to the public and was made possible by the work completed by Walk Bes;de Me and contributions from the Sikeston community and the Sikeston Jaycees.

