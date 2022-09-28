Heartland Votes

Sikeston DPS raises suicide awareness with “Walk Bes;de Me” event

If you're having thoughts about suicide or self harm, please reach out and call the Suicide...
If you're having thoughts about suicide or self harm, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Line(WYMT)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Approximately 1,130 Missourians die by suicide each year. Missouri ranks 16th within the US regarding suicide with a higher rates rural area versus more populated areas. In an attempt to change this, a local group was formed in Sikeston, Mo. named “Walk Bes;de Me.”

According to a news release from Sikeston’s Department of Public Safety, Walk Bes;de Me is made of mental health professionals, law enforcement, clergy, teachers, concerned parents/citizens and people who have been affected by suicide and mental illness. Walk Bes;de Me uses the semicolon to replace the I in Beside to symbolize a choice to keep going rather than stop, which is particularly important for people battling suicidal thoughts, self-harm, and depression.

To help bring awareness to this topic, Sikeston’s DPS says Walk Bes;de Me was able to reach out to Kevin Hines to present his story about battling mental illness, suicide attempt and his survival.

Hines is a mental health and suicide prevention activist, who attempted to take his life by jumping off of the Golden Gate Bridge. He is among the less than one percent to survive jumping off said structure. Walk Bes;de Me called Kevin’s story “a remarkable testament to the strength of the human spirit and a reminder for us to love the life we have.”

Walk Bes;de Me will have Kevin Hines present his story to the Sikeston community on Tuesday, October 11 at 6 p.m. at the Sikeston Field House located at 200 Pine in Sikeston. This event is free and open to the public and was made possible by the work completed by Walk Bes;de Me and contributions from the Sikeston community and the Sikeston Jaycees.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you...
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Michael Carneal denied parole, to remain behind bars
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Cape Girardeau Police will be teaming up with the Community Counseling Center to bring the...
Cape Girardeau Co-Responder Program brings mental health professionals to the front lines
Fall Festival in Chester, Illinois, the home of Popeye the Sailorman creator, Elzie Segar.
City of Chester announces Fall Festival for Popeye the Sailorman
Southern Illinois students participate in the construction career expo.
Southern Ill. students participate in construction career expo
A visitor is seen looking through some comic books at the Cape Comic Con in 2021.
Cape Comic Con to bring in 100 vendors for weekend event