Rep. Bush introduces bill to help victims of police violence

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Congresswoman wants to set aside millions of dollars for victims of police violence.

Tuesday, Congresswoman Cori Bush introduced the “Helping Families Heal Act.” The bill would set aside $100 million to fun mental health resources for those impacted by police brutality.

Bush collaborated with Michael Brown’s mother, Lezley McSpadden, to introduce the proposal.

McSpadden released the following statement about the bill:

“Mental health therapy is a first-line treatment for trauma. That is why I am proud to have collaborated with Congresswoman Bush in introducing the Helping Families Heal Act, in honor of my son, Michael, which will ensure that other mothers whose children were victims of gun violence can easily receive the mental services and support they need.”

