Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a motorcycle in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday night, September 27.

The crash happened at 7:23 p.m. on Highway 74, just east of County Road 205.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 27-year-old Jacob H. Ferrell, of Marble Hill, was driving a Harley Davidson when his motorcycle hit a pedestrian in the roadway.

The motorcycle flipped and threw Ferrell off of it before it travelled off of the right side of the road.

Ferrell was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital with moderate injuries.

The pedestrian, 32-year-old Jessica L. Natvig, of Marble Hill, was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.