Mo. Governor and First Lady Parson to Host Fifth Annual Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating Event

The fifth annual Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating at the People’s House will be held at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City((Source: Office of Missouri Governor))
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - With October coming up, people are preparing for the spooky season with costumed celebrations. This includes Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson had announced the fifth annual Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating at the People’s House. It will be held at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, on Saturday, October 29, and will last from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

The outdoor event will feature several vendors, children’s activities, and bluegrass musical entertainment. Activities will include a bounce house, face painting, trick-or-treating, and more. Popular local band the Kay Brothers will also attend to perform bluegrass music for everyone to enjoy.

In a joint statement from Governor and First Lady Parson, they said “We look forward to hosting our fifth annual Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating event at the Governor’s Mansion. This is a fun way to kick-off the fall season by celebrating with your family and friends at the People’s House.”

Several vendors are set to attend including Missouri Grown, Elderwood Kettle Corn, Missouri State Highway Patrol, The Magic House St. Louis and more.

Children 12 and under are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to the event. Admission is free and open to the public, with no registration required.

