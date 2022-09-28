Heartland Votes

Merryman House hosts ribbon cutting for new playground

Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center welcomed the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, its...
Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center welcomed the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, its members, and guests to a ribbon cutting for MHDCC’s new playground on Monday.(Paducah Chamber of Commerce/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Community leaders celebrated a new playground on Monday, September 26 with a ribbon cutting.

The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center welcomed the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, its members and guests to the event.

Caption

According to a release from the Merryman House, the old playground space was used for a long time by survivors of intimate partner violence who found safety in the emergency shelter or visited the campus for appointments and meals.

Because of an anonymous donor, a new, $62,000 Play Mart playground was installed in September.

“This year, hundreds of children will come through our doors, and many will bring hidden scars along,” MHDCC Executive Director Dr. Mary Foley said in the release. “Because of this generous donation, even if for only a brief time, children served by MHDCC will be able to engage in the primary job of childhood, which is play! They will be able to experience a space provided just for them, and feel the love that we hold for them.”

The Merryman House is a non-profit corporation. According to its website, it has been serving the eight-county Purchase Region as the state-designated program and emergency shelter since 1978.

It offers residential and non-residential programming. Merryman House serves hundreds of victims annually, and all services are free and confidential.

If you would like to learn more about trauma, the effects of intimate partner violence on children or adults, or how you can help, contact the Merryman House at 800-585-2686.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you...
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Michael Carneal denied parole, to remain behind bars
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

If you're having thoughts about suicide or self harm, please reach out and call the Suicide...
Sikeston DPS raises suicide awareness with “Walk Bes;de Me” event
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Marlin Brown, 44, of Carbondale, was arrested on Sunday, September 25
Carbondale man facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, habitual offender
Three people were injured and the Robert Cherry Civic Center was damaged in a crash early on...
Paducah Civic Center renovation project put on hold after crash that injured 3 drivers