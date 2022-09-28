Merryman House hosts ribbon cutting for new playground

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Community leaders celebrated a new playground on Monday, September 26 with a ribbon cutting.

The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center welcomed the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, its members and guests to the event.

According to a release from the Merryman House, the old playground space was used for a long time by survivors of intimate partner violence who found safety in the emergency shelter or visited the campus for appointments and meals.

Because of an anonymous donor, a new, $62,000 Play Mart playground was installed in September.

“This year, hundreds of children will come through our doors, and many will bring hidden scars along,” MHDCC Executive Director Dr. Mary Foley said in the release. “Because of this generous donation, even if for only a brief time, children served by MHDCC will be able to engage in the primary job of childhood, which is play! They will be able to experience a space provided just for them, and feel the love that we hold for them.”

The Merryman House is a non-profit corporation. According to its website, it has been serving the eight-county Purchase Region as the state-designated program and emergency shelter since 1978.

It offers residential and non-residential programming. Merryman House serves hundreds of victims annually, and all services are free and confidential.

If you would like to learn more about trauma, the effects of intimate partner violence on children or adults, or how you can help, contact the Merryman House at 800-585-2686.

