Kentucky hits record number of bourbon barrels: 11.4 million

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the number of bourbon barrels in Kentucky reached a record number this year.

The group says as of January, the state reached 11.4 million barrels, or 12 million when other aging spirits are included.

The record was hit after the industry reached its fourth consecutive year filling more than 2 million barrels of bourbon.

The group’s president, Eric Gregory, says aging barrel taxes is concerning, with the tax-assessed value of all barrels also hitting a high mark this year of $5.2 billion.

The group says barrel taxes reached $40 million, also a record.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.