Heartland Votes

Guilty plea in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes

FILE - Actor Lisa Banes poses for photos in Park City, Utah, Jan. 26, 2015. The man charged...
FILE - Actor Lisa Banes poses for photos in Park City, Utah, Jan. 26, 2015. The man charged with fatally striking "Gone Girl" actor Banes with an electric scooter last year in New York City pleaded guilty to manslaughter, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.(Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with fatally striking “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.

Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced on Nov. 30 in the death of Banes, who was hit by the scooter Boyd was operating as she crossed a New York City street in June 2021.

Banes was hospitalized and died on June 14, 2021, at age 65. She had appeared in movies including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” in 1988 and on TV shows including “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Boyd, who fled after crashing into Banes, was arrested weeks later. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

The sentence promised to Boyd was less than the three to nine years that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office had sought.

Boyd’s attorney said she had no comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Police: 1 person shot dead at Arkansas hospital, 1 in custody
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage

Latest News

Russia's United Nations Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, left, confers with an aide, while Ukraine...
Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote
FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018. The FDA says this new “healthy” claim would consider all of the...
FDA proposes updates to ‘healthy’ claim on food packages
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Crews are on the scene of a gas truck explosion in southeast Missouri.
Crews respond to gas truck explosion, fire in Bloomfield, Mo.
Gov. Parson noted that Oct. 18 marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, aimed at...
Gov. Parson: October to be Mo. Clean Water Month