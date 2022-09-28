Gov. Parson: October to be Mo. Clean Water Month

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson has declared the month of October 2022 to be Clean Water Month in Missouri.

In his signed proclamation, Gov. Parson noted that Oct. 18 marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, aimed at preventing and eliminating pollution and maintaining the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the nation’s waters.

According to a release, the proclamation highlights that the Missouri Legislature acknowledged the importance of water protection by enacting the Missouri Clean Water Law in 1972 to establish authority for the Missouri Clean Water Commission to implement the Clean Water Act in Missouri.

Gov. Parson called upon all citizens of Missouri to join him in working together to appreciate and protect clean water as a vital resource for Missouri.

