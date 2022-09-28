First Alert: Coolest day of the week

(KFVS) - Keep a jacket handy today!

From this morning to through this afternoon, temperatures will be chilly, making it the coldest day of the week.

Wake-up temps are in the upper 30s to low 40s.

This afternoon will be sunny, but highs will struggle to make it into the 70s in our northern areas of the Heartland.

There will also be a cool northeasterly breeze which will make it feel even cooler at times.

Overnight lows will again be chilly in the upper 30s to low 40s by Thursday morning.

There is a small chance for some patchy frost in some of the valleys, but frost will not be widespread.

Thursday afternoon is looking sunny and slightly warmer in the low 70s.

The Heartland will gradually warm into the mid and upper 70s by the weekend.

Sunny skies and dry conditions look to stick around into next week.

