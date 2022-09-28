Emergency response exercise to be held in Mount Vernon, Ill.

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Don’t be alarmed if you see a large presence of first responders in Mount Vernon on Thursday, September 29.

The City of Mount Vernon and Jefferson County Emergency Management Agencies (EMA) will be conducting a full-scale emergency response exercise.

The exercise will be held on the western side of the city.

According to Jefferson County EMA, the exercise is to help train, test and evaluate first responders, EMA personnel and community partners on emergency response procedures.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.