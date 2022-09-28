Community will come together to support Dominic Hooper at football game in Scott City

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Usually on Friday night, you can hear the sounds of fans cheering on their favorite football team on the field.

This coming Friday night will be a little bit different for one community though as they will come together in a sea of green and support a student that left a lasting impact in the hearts of many.

Scott City is hosting their annual green football game where players and fans will be wearing green supporting Dominic Hooper.

Fans and players will be out in full force raising awareness for organ donation and collecting funds for Mid-America Transplant.

“It keeps him near and dear in all of our thoughts and then it’s for a great cause,” Scott City Head Football Coach Jim May said. “Our community and our school has rallied around this cause and it’s great that we keep this tradition going.”

May said it’s important they keep supporting Hooper year after year to make sure people never forget his name and how he helped others.

Hooper was an athlete in several sports there at Scott City.

“It’s really important for me,” May said. “I coached Dominic here in two sports and he was a great young man and this is a great way to honor him and all that he’s meant to us.”

Dominic Hooper’s (Dom) name passes through the halls at Scott City School District with many sharing stories and remembering what a great person he was.

“With our school, ‘Do it for Dom’ is a saying you hear a lot,” May said. “We say that a lot of different times in a lot of different places and that will be said a lot of times Friday night here. We do it for him but also for a great cause. It teaches these kids here a lot about something that’s bigger than themselves and what’s bigger than what’s right in front of them. It’s a great lesson for them.”

In February of 2014, Hooper was riding some ATV’s with some friends when there was an accident. He was then taken to Saint Francis Medical Center and later died.

After Dominic Hooper passed away, his donated organs saved the lives of five people.

Along with Friday night’s football game, there will be carnival games on the school grounds starting at 5 p.m. with all of the proceeds going to Mid-America Transplant.

The Scott City Rams will host the Kelly Hawks in the football game on Friday kicking off at 7 p.m.

“We have several area organ recipients that are going to be here and honor at halftime,” May said. “We also have several of the people that got Dom’s organs that are going to be here in that part too and that’s always neat for me. That really brings it home.”

