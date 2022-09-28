Cardinals defeat Brewers and advance to playoffs

(KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night 6 to 2 to claim the National League Central Division Title on the road.

The Cardinals scored one run in the first inning and another in the 2nd inning and never looked back.

St. Louis improved to 90-65 on the season with the Division clinching victory.

The Cardinals and Brewers will wrap up the two-game series Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. at American Family Field.

