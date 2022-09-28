Heartland Votes

Cardinals defeat Brewers and advance to playoffs

The Cardinals scored one run in the first inning and another in the 2nd inning and never looked back.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Todd Richards
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night 6 to 2 to claim the National League Central Division Title on the road.

St. Louis improved to 90-65 on the season with the Division clinching victory.

The Cardinals and Brewers will wrap up the two-game series Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. at American Family Field.

