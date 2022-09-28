Heartland Votes

Carbondale man facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, habitual offender

Marlin Brown, 44, of Carbondale, was arrested on Sunday, September 25
Marlin Brown, 44, of Carbondale, was arrested on Sunday, September 25
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and armed habitual offender.

Marlin Brown, 44, of Carbondale, was arrested on Sunday, September 25 for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual offender, cannabis trafficking, aggravated resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and violation of bail bond because he is currently out on bond for firearms offenses.

According to police, they responded to the 1100 block of East College Street around 7:39 a.m. for a report of an individual with a gun.

They say they found the suspect, later identified as Brown, who avoided officers by walking away. The officers ordered Brown to stop, but he ran away. He was arrested after a brief chase.

Police say Brown had a handgun, illegal amounts of illegal cannabis and items consistent with the sale of drugs.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

