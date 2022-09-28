Heartland Votes

Arab Country Music Festival in Zalma

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ZALMA, Mo. (KFVS) - Zalma will be hosting a county music festival at the beginning of October.

The Arab Country Music Festival takes place on on October 1 and will start at 3p.m. and end on 9 p.m. The festival will be held at the Arab Station and Café in Zalma, Mo.

Musical guests include Keith Burns, Clayton Q, Kevin Palmer and the Honeysuckle Rose Band, and The Blues Truckers.

Tickets are now available for purchase online, with general admission being $30.

