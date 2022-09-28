Heartland Votes

Another chilly night for the Heartland.

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 9/28/2022
By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw another sunny day across the area as northeasterly winds ushered in cooler and drier air. These winds will relax after sunset allowing for temperatures to fall through the 50s this evening. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Thursday will be sunny and pleasant once again across the Heartland. Winds will increase during the afternoon hours out of the northeast, gusting 15 to 20 miles per hour. Highs will reach the middle 70s.

