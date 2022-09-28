Heartland Votes

78th annual Cotton Carnival parade Oct. 1

A look at the Cotton Carnival setup in 2021.
A look at the Cotton Carnival setup in 2021.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 78th Annual Cotton Carnival Parade will be held on Saturday, October 1.

It starts at 10 a.m.

According to the Sikeston Regional Chamber, the theme this year is “A Salute to the American Legion.”

The float line-up will be on Pine Street and the Field House. The parade will end on W. Malone Ave. in downtown Sikeston.

The Cotton Carnival is five days (Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 1) at the Sikeston Rodeo Grounds.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Carneal reacts to parole denial
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The City of Mount Vernon and Jefferson County Emergency Management Agencies (EMA) will be...
Emergency response exercise to be held in Mount Vernon, Ill.
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a motorcycle in Cape Girardeau...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle