78th annual Cotton Carnival parade Oct. 1

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 78th Annual Cotton Carnival Parade will be held on Saturday, October 1.

It starts at 10 a.m.

According to the Sikeston Regional Chamber, the theme this year is “A Salute to the American Legion.”

The float line-up will be on Pine Street and the Field House. The parade will end on W. Malone Ave. in downtown Sikeston.

The Cotton Carnival is five days (Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 1) at the Sikeston Rodeo Grounds.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.